Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

