Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

