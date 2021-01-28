Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.99 and last traded at $53.25. 4,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

