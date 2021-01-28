Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

