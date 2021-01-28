Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IMI (IMIAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS: IMIAY) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/15/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/7/2021 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

1/6/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

12/1/2020 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2020 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$34.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

