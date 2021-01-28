Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON):

1/23/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

1/20/2021 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

1/19/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

1/14/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

1/13/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

1/4/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $142.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $144.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $160.00.

12/2/2020 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $144.96 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,070.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 702,509 shares of company stock valued at $88,137,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

