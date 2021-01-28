Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 6.7%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $47.01. Approximately 3,876,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,719,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Weibo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.