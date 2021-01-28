Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 6.7%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $47.01. Approximately 3,876,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,719,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Weibo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

