Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

