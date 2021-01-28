Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Up 8.2%

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.80. 1,939,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,378,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 345.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,429 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

