Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.80. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 23,761 shares.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0712 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

