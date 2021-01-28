Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $85.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,749,905 shares of company stock valued at $182,749,637 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pinterest by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 218,737 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

