Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $900.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $628.42.

TTD stock opened at $756.30 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $846.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,801,578.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

