Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $900.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $628.42.
TTD stock opened at $756.30 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $846.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,801,578.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
