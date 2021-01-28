Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.