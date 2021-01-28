Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $95.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Hologic stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

