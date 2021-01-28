Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $56.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,047 shares of company stock worth $43,503,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

