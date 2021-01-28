Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Welltower worth $33,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

