Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

