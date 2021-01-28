Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDO. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pi Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) alerts:

Shares of WDO opened at C$9.24 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.