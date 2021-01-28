West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in January

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 3,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Japan Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.