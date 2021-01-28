West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in January

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 3,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Japan Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

