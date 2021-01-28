West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report sales of $542.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.30 million to $543.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $470.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $293.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.22 and its 200-day moving average is $277.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

