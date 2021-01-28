West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $293.23 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.