Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

