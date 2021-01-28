Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 82.2% in January

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WBND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 8,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,275. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.78%.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.