Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 82.2% in January

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WBND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 8,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,275. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

