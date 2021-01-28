Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson expects that the data storage provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 117.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.