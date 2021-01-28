Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.91.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.65. 6,025,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,700. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

