Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 1,770,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,493,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

