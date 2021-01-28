WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

WRK traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.70. 3,523,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

