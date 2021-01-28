WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 218.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 58.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WestRock stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.