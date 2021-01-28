Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $40.26. Approximately 5,482,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,936,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

