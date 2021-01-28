Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $40.26. Approximately 5,482,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,936,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.
WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
