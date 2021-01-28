Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Sells $1,428,506.44 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 5th, Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20.

Shares of WHR traded up $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.40. 1,589,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,371. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.70. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

