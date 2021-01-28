White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) Trading 1.5% Higher

White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 30,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 176,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$87.05 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63.

White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that White Gold Corp. will post -0.0710938 EPS for the current year.

About White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO)

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

