WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $142.83 million and $1.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010071 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 141.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005277 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.