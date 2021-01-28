Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

