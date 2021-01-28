WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 5.4%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.06. 350,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 388,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.79 million.

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $269,041.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $280,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

