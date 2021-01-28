William Blair Weighs in on 3M’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 3M in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

NYSE:MMM opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.39. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 118.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.