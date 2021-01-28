William Blair Weighs in on Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report released on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($14.56) EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

RCL stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

