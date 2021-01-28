William C. Bryant III Purchases 830 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,130.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,344.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

