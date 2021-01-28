Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Down 9.3%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) fell 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.37 and last traded at $133.92. 2,783,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,503,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.60.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

