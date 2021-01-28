Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.04

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $27.85. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 23,012 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.83.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Willis Lease Finance at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)
Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.
See Also: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.