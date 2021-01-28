Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.04

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $27.85. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 23,012 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 800 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,442.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 5,300 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $209,721.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,485.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,102 shares of company stock valued at $385,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Willis Lease Finance at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

