Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA) Shares Up 200%

Williston Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WHCA) rose 200% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.

About Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA)

Williston Holding Company, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

