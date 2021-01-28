Wing Market Cap Hits $13.48 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.96 or 0.00045345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00129880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068480 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00270938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00066702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,401,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 901,162 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

