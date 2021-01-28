WINk Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $30.99 million and $7.40 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

