Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Bret A. Woodson Sells 15,213 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WGO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.59. 784,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 114,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

