WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 16,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 14,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

