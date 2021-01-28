WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.53. 10,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 22,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.68% of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.