WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,463. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMCB. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.