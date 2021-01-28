WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $42.32. Approximately 684,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,135,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 393.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 294.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2,951.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

