WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.83 and last traded at $67.44. 172,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 183,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

