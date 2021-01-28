WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 8,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 3,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUSC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

