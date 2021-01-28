WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR)’s share price traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 101,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 536,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

